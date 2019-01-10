Deadline approaching for 10k business challenge

Business start-ups in the Derry City and Strabane District are being encouraged to avail of a unique opportunity for financial and business support as part of its £10k Business Challenge.

The competition, which closes for entries on Monday, February 4, is aimed at those thinking of starting a new business or who have started a new business and have not yet registered on the ‘Go for It’ programme.

The Challenge, now in its third year, has been a huge success in rewarding and acknowledging the creativity and innovation shown by local enterprises. The Challenge is aimed at new businesses and those who have participated in the ‘Go For It’ programme.

Calling on local start-ups to get involved in this year’s £10k Business Challenge before the February 4th deadline, Mayor John Boyle said the project is a fantastic way of developing local businesses and giving start-ups a helping hand towards enhancing their business product and availing of new business opportunities.

“The Council, through its Business Development team, are very focused on developing local businesses and encouraging our local entrepreneurs and they believe that the £10k Challenge is a great way to demonstrate their entrepreneurship and creativity and be in with a chance of securing one of the many cash prizes and additional support on offer.”

Louise Breslin, Business Development Manager with Council, said the Business 10k Challenge is a great opportunity for local businesses to share their ideas and be in with a chance of winning up to £2,500. “The Council’s Business Development team are committed to developing and expanding our existing business base and entrepreneurial activity is a critical driver of economic prosperity.

“The Challenge has been a huge success to date with our previous winners really benefitting from being involved and using the prizemoney to fund their business development plans.

“This competition really allows us to engage with businesses and invite them to be creative which in turn will greatly benefit the local economy and provide the support needed for entrepreneurs and organisations who want assistance in bringing to life their ideas and innovations.”

The closing date for entries is 12pm on Monday, February 4, 2019. The application process will comprise of a completed application form which will be reviewed by a panel of five judges who will shortlist seven businesses to pitch their business idea at a winners’ announcement event which will be held as part of Enterprise Week on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

However, those interested in applying are encouraged to act now to allow processing time of their business plan through ‘Go For It’ as the closing date is fast approaching. Applications can be accessed via Derry City and Strabane District Council’s website at www.derrystrabane.com/10Kchallenge