Deadline approaching for Heritage Angel Awards

The public are being reminded that anyone wishing to nominate a local heritage project for the 2019 Heritage Angel Awards has until midnight this Friday (June 14) to do so.

The Awards seek to celebrate the efforts of people who go to extraordinary lengths to protect, save and share their local heritage.

They also recognise those who champion their local heritage by sharing and practising forgotten craft skills as well as acknowledging young people’s efforts to learn about heritage.

They were hosted in 2018 in Derry and there was significant local success as the Walled City Townscape Initiative claimed the Best Rescue of an Historic Place award and Mary McLaughlin from the Walled City Partnership received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Townscape Initiative went on to win the overall award at the UK finals in London.

This year’s will be announced at the Heritage Angels Awards NI ceremony on Tuesday, October 29 in the Market Place Theatre, Armagh.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle encouraged the local heritage community to submit their entries before the deadline.

“The Heritage Angel Awards are an ideal way to recognise and acknowledge the selfless contribution of many groups and individuals to promote and celebrate our local heritage, work that often goes unseen behind the scenes,” she said.

“There is so much good work being carried out locally to preserve our heritage and I would encourage anyone who knows of a deserving nominee to apply now through the awards website.”

This year’s five categories are:

* Best Rescue of an Historic Building or Place for projects under £2 million

* Best Major Regeneration of an historic building or place for projects in excess of £2 million

* Best Contribution to a Heritage Project by Young People

*Best Craftsmanship or Apprenticeship on a Heritage Rescue or Repair Project

* Best Heritage Research, Interpretation or Recording

For full details on how to apply to the 2019 Heritage Angel Awards NI or nominate someone else for an award please visit www.heritageangelawards-ni.org.uk/.

The awards are funded by Derry City and Strabane Council and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation. Andrew Loyd Webber said: "Architecture is the most vulnerable art form and one I have been passionate about all my life. I'm delighted my Foundation can support the Heritage Angel Awards."