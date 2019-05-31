Derry Concern volunteers formed during Ethiopian Famine honoured

A group of volunteers from Derry who came together in response to the famine which devastated Ethiopia in the 1980s, have scooped an award for their ‘incredible work’ for overseas aid charity, Concern Worldwide.

The award was presented to the group at a ceremony in Dublin this week.

Concern’s Derry Support Group, a collection of fundraisers from the city, have raised a massive £480,000 over the years.

Derry woman, Frances Robson, who is a founding member of the group, was among 30 people honoured at the awards held in Concern’s headquarters.

The organisation’s Chief Executive, Dominic MacSorley, described as ‘incredible’ the Derry group’s efforts to help vulnerable people in the world’s poorest places.

He spoke of his gratitude to all of Concern’s supporters, adding: “What we do would not be in any way possible without your support.”

The famine in Ethiopia 1984.

The famine in Ethiopia lasted from 1983 to 1985 and claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

Hundreds of thousands more people were forced to seek refuge in other countries, including Ireland, while the devastating tragedy also resulted in over 60 million people being displaced from their homes within Ethiopia.

Concern’s Volunteer Awards celebrate the vital contribution made by the charity’s 1,700 volunteers across the island of Ireland, who gave up an estimated 8,750 hours last year alone to help other communities across the globe.

The charity’s volunteers include 500 people who adjudicate at Concern’s school debating competitions.

The public donated more than £35.3 million to Concern last year in the UK, Ireland, the US and South Korea.

This in turn went to help 24.2 million people in a total of 25 of the world’s poorest countries.

These countries include Somalia, Bangladesh, Syria and South Sudan.