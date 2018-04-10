Derry film based around the Troubles to premiere this week

The world premiere of a Derry based production company will be held in the city this week.

Black North Production’s first film in their ‘Troubles’ trilogy will be shown at St. Cecilia’s College this Wednesday, April 11 at 7.00pm.

‘Wish You Were Here,’ is written and directed by Joseph McCarthy, and features a dedicated cast that have come together to tell the story of the Troubles, ably led by a first class detective novelist in the form of the highly acclaimed Head of Drama at St. Cecilia’s College, Greta McTague.

A spokesperson for Black North Productions said: “The film revolves around a detective novel writer played by Ms. McTague, who gets side-tracked by a phone call and goes walkabout around the Bogside contemplating the beginning of the Troubles.

“She is accompanied on her journey by the people of that time, and in her mind she questions their hopes and aspirations.

“As the writer gives her opinion of the Troubles and how they affected the people of that time, the central character of her novel, Michael F. Quinlivan, played by Declan McCarthy, is struggling both financially and romantically.

“A high flyer from a London law firm in the form of Miss Hilary Cooper Clarke, played by Lauren Conaghan. is keen to meet Quinlivan and he wonders why such a big outfit are keen to employ the down and out detective.”

Tickets for the event are priced at £5, and refreshments will be served.

“The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Colr. Maoliosa McHugh has been invited to launch the film, and cast members will be on hand to chat about their experiences and roles and an introduction to the second part of the story will be given/

“Black North Productions will begin shooting the second part of their ‘Troubles Trilogy’ within weeks, and several of the scenes will take place at the Derby Bar and at locations in the Bogside. The second part of the story, ‘When All the Rights Are Wrong’ is an even more ambitious work and Black North Productions are keen to give new talent a voice and help establish Derry as hub for creative innovation in film,” added the spokesperson.