Derry Girls star fills bath with Tayto N.I. crisps - social media sent into meltdown

Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan, sent social media into overdrive when she shared a video homage to film American Beauty that has her in a bath full of Tayto cheese and onion crisps.

Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in award winning Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls, shared the video on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The 12 second long clip is a hilarious homage to Sam Mendes' award winning 1999 film American Beauty.

Coughlan performs a rendition of the famous scene where star Kevin Spacey dreams about his teenage daughter's best friend played by Mena Suvari.

However, the rose petals which made the scene famous are replaced by countless bags of Tayto cheese and onion crisps from Tandragee, Co. Armagh.

The cherry on top comes at the end of the clip when Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, can be heard and then seen munching on some of the crisps.

"This is all I needed to make today worth it. Thanks Derry Girls and Mr. Tayto for so much," tweeted one fan.

"This is one of the greatest things I have ever seen and it's why I love social media," added another.