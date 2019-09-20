Derry is blooming marvellous once again!

Derry has, once again, won the City/Large Town category in the annual Ulster In Bloom competition.

The news has been welcomed by Mayor Michaela Boyle who hailed the city’s success as “brilliant”.

Praising all those involved in helping the city retain the prestigious horticultural crown, the Mayor said the city was truly deserving of the award.

She extended her thanks to the council’s grounds maintenance and cleansing teams who, she said, spent months working to “make the city bloom”.

She said she was delighted that the efforts of everyone involved had been rewarded by the Ulster in Bloom judges.

“This is brilliant news and I am truly delighted. I have remarked on so many occasions how gorgeous the place looks. The floral displays around the area of the Peace Bridge and all along the Quay and the roundabouts at King Street and Harbour Square, as well as Brooke Park, are phenomenal. Well done to everyone involved - you really deserve this award.”

The Mayor says the city and district’s participation in the Ulster in Bloom awards is important in terms of boosting morale and encouraging a sense of pride across the region.

“Derry is a great city with great people and we should be extremely proud of this latest achievement,” she said. “It is up to all of us to do our bit to keep it clean and tidy and help in whatever way we can to ensure it continues to bloom and secure top awards.”

The Mayor also extended her congratulations to the management and staff at the local Translink bus station in Foyle Street which secured third place in the competition’s ‘Floral Station’ category.