Derry’s Jennifer delivers TEDx Talk

Derry entrepreneur Jennifer Neff says she felt honoured to have been one of those invited to deliver a TEDx talk at Stormont over the weekend.

With more than a decade of experience in regeneration and social and economic development, Jennifer co-founded Elemental Software with fellow community development worker, Leeann Monk Ozgul, in 2013, the year that Derry won the bid as the UK City of Culture.

Inspired by the digital revolution taking place in the city at the time and the need to support those most at risk, the female entrepreneurs committed to ending all health inequalities and develop a social prescribing platform to better connect and measure all the great work in neighbourhoods that create happier, healthier communities.

Speaking ahead of the major TEDx event which took place at Stormont on Saturday last, Jennifer said: “It’s always been one of my ambitions to take part because I love watching the Ted Talks,” said Jennifer.

“They shine a light on people with ideas and they showcase some of the amazing things that are going on out there. One of the most watched Ted Talks was actually Sir Ken Robinson who spoke in Derry in 2012, a year before the City of Culture. You see people like that and to be invited onto that same platform and same stage is amazing.”

Since launching, Elemental now works across health, housing and community development organisations to advise and support organisations in better monitoring the impact of social prescribing programmes and community care, such as exercise classes, weight management programmes, befriending services and walking clubs which improve the health and wellbeing of individuals, without the use of medication.

TEDxStormont is a part of the global movement devoted to bringing ‘Ideas Worth Spreading’ to communities around the globe.