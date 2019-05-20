Derry & Strabane PCSP issuing £220,000 to tackle addiction, crime and anti-social behaviour

Derry and Strabane’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership is to channel over £220,000 into local projects to tackle anti-social behaviour

A total of 34 projects will receive funding under the small project support scheme, geared towards “improving community safety and engaging young people in positive community projects”.

Vice Chair of the PCSP, Patsy McGonagle, said the awards would empower the local community and help address ongoing issues around anti-social behaviour. “These awards are excellent news for our community partners who work tirelessly to deliver safer communities for all our residents,” he declared.

“I am delighted that our PCSP has again been able to contribute significant financial support to local groups and partnerships that will deliver local solutions to local issues.

“Awards have been made to groups working right across the council district to tackle anti social/community behaviour, reduce fear of crime, tackle domestic and sexual violence, increase youth engagement and support the delivery of drugs and alcohol initiatives.”

Some of the organisations that will be supported through these awards include: Dennett Interchange, Foyle Women’s Aid, Cathedral Youth Club, Men’s Action Network, Clooney Estate Resident’s Association, Strabane Athletic FC, Destined, Derry & Raphoe Action and Enagh Youth Forum.

“The level of support that has been allocated by the PCSP this year underlines our continued commitment to working with all our partners to deliver safer, shared and more confident communities for all,” Mr McGonagle explained.

“Finally, I would like to pay a special tribute to our young people who have engaged so productively in our supported initiatives over the past 12 months. Their dedication, commitment and positivity has been an inspiration to me as Vice Chair of the Derry and Strabane PCSP.”