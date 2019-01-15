Derry to host first NI Climate Change Conference this March

Derry City and Strabane District Council is leading the way in the battle against climate change by hosting the first ever Green Infrastructure and Climate Change Conference in Northen Ireland this Spring.

The Guildhall will provide the stage on Tuesday, March 12 for a range of global climate change and green space experts who will share their knowledge on the benefits of developing our green infrastructure.

The event will highlight the Council’s pioneering climate adaptation and green infrastructure plans - also a first across Northern Ireland - and will explore the benefits of green infrastructure and the issue of climate action at a local authority level.

Mayor Councillor John Boyle, said the event demonstrated Council’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the local environment.

“We are proud as a Council to be leading the way in climate adaptation and developing our green infrastructure for future generations.

“Green spaces are so important for the wellbeing of everyone, not only because they enhance our environment but they also have proven health benefits.

“Improving our green infrastructure and finding new and sustainable ways to source energy, reduce waste, improve transport and manage our water are key priorities identified in our Strategic Growth Plan.

“This conference will put Derry and Strabane on the map as a council that’s serious about sustainability, with cutting edge plans to protect and improve our environment while adapting to the inevitable challenges of climate change,” he said.

Council’s Climate Adaptation Officer, Cathy Burns said: “This conference will support the enhancement and promotion of our green spaces to improve people’s quality of life and health.

“It will also focus on our local biodiversity, development of greenways, our resilience to climate change and how this all improves our economic attractiveness.

“During the event we aim to explore how we can finance, plan, design and manage green spaces to maximise their value for our environment and people’s wellbeing.”

Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in a bike tour of green spaces and places in the city.

Tickets are now available on the Council’s website www.derrystrabane.com/giconf19 with an early bird discount offer until the end of January.

For further information please contact leanne.thompson@derrystrabane.com