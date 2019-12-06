Derry ‘top pedestrian friendly city’ in UK

Derry has been ranked number 1 on a top ten list of the UK’s most pedestrian friendly cities.

The list was compiled by holiday home comparison site ‘Holidu’. The German company based in Munich, carried out their study in November of this year.

The pedestrian Peace Bridge, Derry.

The survey reports that Derry has the greatest percentage of pedestrian roads in the UK at 8.4%. Exeter came second on the list at 4.19% with Gloucester taking the third spot at 3.05%.

Aside from Derry, no other city from Northern Ireland made the top ten list. There were no Welsh cities represented and Glasgow was the only Scottish city to feature, coming in sixth place with 1.72%. According to a spokesperson for Holidu: “Everyone knows that if you really want to get to know a city well, you should explore it on foot. This is the best way for visitors to get to know the most beautiful corners, the most secret side streets, the local flair and the real way of life.”

Notable parts of Derry that are pedestrianised include Guildhall Square, Waterloo Street and Waterloo Place. This zone creates a civic square for city, especially during the Hallowe’en celebrations, when thousands of visitors descend on the North West. According to Holidu: ”The pedestrian zones in particular are at the heart of a city.”

Famed for its 400-year-old City Walls among other things, Derry has seen a massive increase in the number of visitors to the city in recent years. With the Peace bridge now linking the city centre to Ebrington and the Waterside, locals and visitors can navigate to more parts of the city than ever before. Derry City and Strabane District council continue to invest in the development and expansion of greenways in key locations.