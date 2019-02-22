Derry women ‘hook up’ for community quilt making project

Derry women from across the city ‘hooked up’ over these past few weeks putting their arts and crafts skills to good use in creating quilts that depict their communities and give a cultural awareness of the society they live in today.

Brainchild of Galliagh Women’s Group and funded by The Executive Office, facilitator Sharon McBride worked with the various groups from Galliagh, Carnhill, Creggan and the Waterside duo - The Rockies and The Rosses.

Part of the creative enterprise was bringing the women together to engage in a project that addresses difficult topics that can divide, and then adapting these into peace building between the communities.

Speaking this week, Sharon McBride, facilitator said: “It been a delight to work with the many diverse cross community groups in the concept, making and design of these quilts. So much hard work has gone into it by all the groups and their dedication, craft and needlework is beyond my expectations. This really has been a worthwhile project on many fronts, not just the sewing and design aspects but the social aspect in the groups coming together and getting their message across. It was a delight to see so many involved and something to build on for the future.”

It’s hoped once the finish products are ready, a final exhibition involving the city’s Mayor will be held to showcase the quality and high standard of the quilts.

The project involved five groups of ten women taking part in workshops all facilitated by Cathy and held in centres in both cityside and waterside.

Margaret Stewart, chair, Galliagh Women’s Group also said: “We at Galliagh Women’s Group are delighted to be involved in this very worthwhile project. Our members got so much from working with Cathy and the involvement with the other groups opens up many other avenues to explore in working together and bridge building.

“Speaking to our ladies who took part in the design and make up of the quilt, they said the enjoyment and social aspect derived from the four weeks was beyond what they expected. This was a very worthwhile project and something well worth expanding on in the coming years.”