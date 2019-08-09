Derry young people in ‘Talk like TED’ final

Three young people from the Urban Villages area in Derry will join five others from Belfast for a final head-to-head to decide who will win the coveted final spot in this year’s TEDxStormont line-up on August 31 at the Great Hall, Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

The ‘Talk like TED’ programme, which has been supported by The Executive Office Urban Villages Initiative along with global PR and content agency, Smarts, will see the finalists battle it out on August 8 at Stormont, delivering a range of talks on their unique and special experiences all centred around the TEDxStormont theme of ‘Imagine.’

The young storytellers, Tegan Nesbitt, Amy Doherty and Catriona Walsh will assemble in front of an esteemed panel of communications and good relations experts.

The winner will then take to the red dot on August 31, joining well-known faces such as internationally renowned contemporary artist, Colin Davison, entrepreneur Deepa Mann-Kler and owner of Boden Coffee Company, Orla McKeating for an inspirational day of ideas and stories from across a vast range of backgrounds and sectors.

The participants have taken part in the ‘Talk like TED’ programme over the last five weeks, led by broadcaster, Sarah Travers, learning how to be confident, connect with their audience, and highlighting what makes them and their story unique in order to prepare one of them to take to the stage in front of a live audience of 200 people and a huge audience online. This programme has been supported by The Executive Office Urban Villages Initiative and global PR and content agency, Smarts, who have also offered up a mentorship at the prestigious firm as part of the winning prize.

Mark Browne, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Executive Office, with oversight of the Urban Villages Initiative, said: “I am delighted that the Urban Villages Initiative was able to support the ‘Talk like TED’ programme and TEDxStormont. This has been an excellent opportunity for young participants from Urban Village areas to learn new skills and develop their ability to communicate more effectively.

“The aims of the Urban Villages Initiative include building community capacity and fostering positive community identities. This fantastic programme has allowed these young people to do just that, as they have worked closely with participants from different backgrounds and perspectives to share and develop their ideas. I congratulate these young people on their hard work - they have really come into their own. It is great to see that they have the confidence to tell their own personal story and to realise that they are unique and worth listening to. To be able to hear them express themselves on such a big platform as TEDx is really exciting and inspiring. What great ambassadors they are for their communities!”

Eva Grosman, Curator, TEDxStormont said: “Over the past five weeks, we have had a fantastic time, engaging with the participants and their inspiring stories. The wealth of talent and openness shown by the participants has far exceed our imaginations.”