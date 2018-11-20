Donate to annual Dove House Toy Appeal

Dove House Community Trust has launched its annual toy appeal.

Christmas is a time when most people look forward to spending time with family, eating lots of food and exchanging presents. Unfortunately, more and more Santas are finding it difficult. Financial constraints mean that providing food and toys becomes a stressful and unachievable task. Local families are really feeling the pressure due to welfare reform. This year there is an increase in families having to access Foodbanks, and this leaves extremely limited means for families to take care of the extra costs at Christmas. A spokesperson said: “Dove House is currently raising awareness and collecting toys for families in need. As we say, ‘Sometimes even Santa needs a little help.’

“If you would like to be one of Santa’s little elves and help buy a toy for a child we are collecting new toys for boys and girls and teenagers of all ages. There are collection points in Dove House, 32 Meenan Square and Smyth’s toy store or alternatively you can PayPal dovehousetoyappeal@gmail.com and donate.”