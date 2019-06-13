Double win for NWRC at City’s Business awards

North West Regional College (NWRC) has scooped two prestigious awards at the local annual Business Awards.

The college’s Business Support Centre picked up the top gong for their Contribution to the North West Economy (sponsored by City of Derry Airport), while the Marketing & PR team won the Best use of Marketing, Digital and/or Social Media award (sponsored by BHP Security Solutions).

Patrick McKeown, Director of Finance and Economic Engagement at North West Regional College said:

“I would like to offer my congratulations to both of our teams on the huge success achieved at Friday night’s North West Business Awards. To receive two awards on the night is deserved recognition of the sterling work that takes place across all five of our campuses.

“The level of professionalism, skills, and commitment in both our Marketing & PR and Business Support teams is a credit to our college.

“I would commend all the local businesses who were nominated for these awards, many of whom we work closely with. I would also like to congratulate the City Centre Initiative and Derry and Strabane District Council on a very successful event.

“We want to position ourselves as a key driver for economic growth across the greater North West region, not only in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area but also in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, where we have campuses in Limavady.

“We are also delighted to announce that we will sponsor the ‘Technology Business of the Year’ award at the Causeway Chamber Awards which take place on Friday 21 June, which shows our commitment to the continued development of the whole North West and Causeway Coast region. We offer our best wishes to all the nominees.”

North West Regional College’s Marketing & PR team were commended for the vigorous and bold approach they took to marketing communications in support of its student recruitment activities and campaigns.