DuPont celebrates ‘new era’ with clean bill of health

Local team members from DuPont Maydown were recently joined on-site by DuPont Global Operations Director, LG Tackett and Noel McGonagle, Community Fundraising Manager for Foyle Hospice to celebrate the company’s new independent status and over 1,000 days without an injury at the plant.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc, announced its debut as an independent company following the successful separation of its Agriculture Division through the spin-off of Corteva, Inc.

To mark the significant milestone and promote the new company’s principles, which centre on the themes of shelter and protection, DuPont Global Operations Director LG Tackett held a tree-planting ceremony and staff reception at Maydown, and explained the significance of their newly independent status.

DuPont, who last year celebrated 30 years of Kevlar® production at Maydown, also marked 1,000 days without an injury at the plant by making a donation of £1,000.00 to Foyle Hospice.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here at Maydown to celebrate this new era for DuPont. On behalf of my global colleagues and the wider company, I am pleased to be recognising the hard-work and commitment which have become bywords for our Maydown team. This level of dedication is reflected by the accomplishment of over 1,000 days without an on-site injury - an astounding achievement which the team have decided to mark with this donation to the Foyle Hospice.”

Speaking during the cheque presentation, Noel McGonagle from Foyle Hospice said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to DuPont for this kind donation to the Foyle Hospice. All services at Foyle Hospice are free of any charges to its users, which is why donations like this are so important, as they allow us to continue providing care for those in our community who need it most.”