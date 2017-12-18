‘Dylanfest’ event to take place in Derry in 2018

A festival celebrating the work of music legend Bob Dylan will take place in Derry during the summer of 2018.

Organiser Gerry McLaughlin said the Derry festival is an extension of the music event that has been running in Moville, Donegal since 2007, called ‘Stuck Inside of Moville,’ the DylanFest on the Lough.

Mr. McLaughlin said that acts come from all over Europe to perform at it and that Bob Dylan fans travel from all over the world to be there.

He told the ‘Journal:’ “Accommodation is booked for miles around in Moville for the DylanFest and so we thought that it would be time to expand it and Derry is the most obvious place to spread to.I’ve already had great help from Derry and Strabane District Council and Visit Derry who already run so many great events in Derry like the Jazz Festival. We’ve already had great demand from venues who want to put it on.

“The Derry part of the DylanFest on the Foyle will be called All Along the Watchtower as many of the venues taking part are in Waterloo Street in the shadow of Derry’s Walls,” added Gerry.

Lending his support to plans for the festival to come to the city, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh added: “I am delighted that the popular DylanFest on the Lough is now extending itself down the Foyle and into Derry City for 2018. It is an event that has grown year on year since it began in 2007 and has attracted visitors and performers from all over the world to sample the North West’s famous hospitality and celebrate the work of one of the great songwriters of our time, Bob Dylan.

“We look forward to welcoming those visitors to our City and District in August, it is an event that I’m sure local people will come out and get involved in too and is part of a packed programme of events planned by Council for Summer 2018 including the Foyle Maritime Festival in July.”