Exceptional detached home in Coleraine

An exceptional, beautifully presented, detached property which sits on a site of approximately 0.33 acres.

The property, which extends to approximately 4,734sq.ft. has character and charm in abundance and consists of four reception rooms and five bedrooms - three with en-suite facility.

It has been immaculately maintained by its current owners and features stunning mature gardens to the front and rear which are extremely private.

Accommodation downstairs includes: cloak room; wc; drawing room (5.6m x 4.9m) featuring open fire with mahogany surround, tiled hearth and marble surround and access to the garden room via bevelled glass panel doors; garden room (6.2m x 5m) overlooking and with access to mature gardens; family room (4.6m x 3.9m) featuring gas fire with brick surround and tiled hearth, overlooking mature gardens; study/bedroom (3.9m x 3.6m) to front of property; formal dining room (4.8m x 3.7m) to front; kitchen (7.5m x 3.8m) with features including solid wooden high and low level storage units with granite worktops, integrated dish washer, double oven, hob and microwave, centre island and feature corner window overlooking rear garden; separate utility room (3.6m x 3m); rear porch; wc; and, access to the garage, garden and back stairs to the first floor and games room.

First floor: Minstrel style gallery with exposed timber beams and recessed lighting; large walk-in hotpress; master bedroom (5m x 5m) featuring a dressing room (4m x 3m) with fitted wardrobes leading to ensuite bathroom; a (4.6m x 3.9m) bedroom with fitted desk, drawers and storage; a (4.2m x 3.5m) bathroom; a (4.7m x 4m) bedroom with fitted desk and drawers, access to bathroom; a (4.1m x 3.6m) bedroom with ensuite; a (10m x 4.5m) Games/Media room/bedroom with countryside views - which could be converted to allow for an annex/ granny flat, with back stairs access.

External features include a (6.3m x 6m) double garage.

* 229 Mountsandel Road,

Coleraine,

County Londonderry

(£485,000)

Agent: Philip Tweedie & Co. 028 7034 4433