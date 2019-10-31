EXCLUSIVE: Here's the evidence that proves a 'killer clown' is on the prowl in Derry

It's official - we have indisputable evidence to prove a 'killer clown' is roaming the streets of Derry.

Scared yet? Well, there's no need to be - we're just having a bit of spooktacular fun!

We're a busy bunch at the Derry Journal but when one of our eagle eyed journalists looked out one of our office windows he instinctively dropped whatever it was he was working on, fetched his smartphone and snapped this photograph.

The image is completely authentic and was not set-up in advance.

The photograph bears a ghoulish resemblance to one of the most iconic scenes from the world of horror movies.

'IT' is a book-turned-movie about a terrifying clown called Pennywise who lures children away from safety by using a red balloon to entice them.

This photograph was taken on Duncreggan Road by one of our reporters on Thursday morning.

Like our photograph, in the film 'IT', a balloon appears close to a water drain at the side of a road.

What makes our photograph even more interesting is that 'IT', which was originally a book written by Stephen King, is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine.

Oh, and one more thing... today is officially Hallowe'en and no one does it better anywhere in the world than Derry so we figured we'd share this for a bit of harmless fun.

Happy Hallowe'en to you all, stay safe and keep your eyes peeled for any killer clowns lurking near water drains!