‘Families Connect’ workshops at Greenhaw Primary School

Greenhaw Primary School recently celebrated and evaluated the conclusion of their ‘Familes Connect’ Workshops and programme.

The ‘Save The Children’ project, involved eight workshops designed to empower Primary 1 and 2 parents to enhance their child’s emotional, literacy and numeracy skills. It supports classroom practice and enables parents to gain a greater insight into the learning challenges that the child faces.

Co-Facilitator of the programme was Pat Carlin, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, who praised all who those taking part in the workshops and stressed the importance of courses such as ‘Families Connect’ to the local schools.

Mrs. Cathy Gillespie, teacher and co-facilitator also applauded those who took part. “Thank you to the parents and children for their support and active participation over the eight weeks. It has been a wonderful learning experience for us all. The course was a school-based programme delivering eight fun-filled workshops for our Primary 1 and 2 pupils and their parents. It mainly gave parents the opportunity to learn how to support their child at home and the feedback we received was all very positive,” she said.

Greenhaw Principal, Sean McLaughlin, added: “This programme gave some of our parents the opportunity to discover new ways of engaging with their children in the areas of literacy and numeracy development as well as interacting in the emotional and social development of their children at this crucial stage in their early development.

“I would like to thank Pat Carlin for her unwavering support in facilitating the programme on behalf of the Greater Shantallow Partnership. I would also like to thank staff members Miss Gillespie and Mrs Montgomery for their hard work and enthusiasm throughout the programme. Lastly, I would like to thank our parents and indeed their children.”