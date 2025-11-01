Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

17 fabulous photos of people in costumes in Derry on Halloween night

By George Sweeney
Published 1st Nov 2025, 09:42 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 09:42 GMT
Pictured are people in their costumes in Derry for the Halloween night celebrations.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers in costume at the Halloween festivities on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice