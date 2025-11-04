Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. National World Resell
Pictured are young children and relatives at the he Waterside Shared Village cross-community Halloween kids costume party and disco with entertainment from Jo Jingles and Gary McMusic. Photo: George Sweeney
2. National World Resell
Pictured are young children and relatives at the he Waterside Shared Village cross-community Halloween kids costume party and disco with entertainment from Jo Jingles and Gary McMusic. Photo: George Sweeney
3. National World Resell
Pictured are young children and relatives at the he Waterside Shared Village cross-community Halloween kids costume party and disco with entertainment from Jo Jingles and Gary McMusic. Photo: George Sweeney
4. National World Resell
Pictured are young children and relatives at the he Waterside Shared Village cross-community Halloween kids costume party and disco with entertainment from Jo Jingles and Gary McMusic. Photo: George Sweeney