23 great pictures from the Greater Shantallow End of Summer Festival at St Brigid's in Derry

By Jim Mc Cafferty Photography
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:11 BST
All roads led to the grounds of St. Brigid’s College on Saturday last for the Annual Greater Shantallow ‘Friends of St. Brigid’s’ End-of-Summer Community Festival’.

A host of activities for all ages was organised for the event, along with live music and a barbecue.

The ‘Heart of Our Community’ event was an inter-generational festival fun-day, and all ages joined the city and district’s Mayor, Ruairí McHugh at the event.

Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography.

The Friels - Martina, Chloe, Sienna and baby Leon.

END OF SUMMER FESTIVAL IN ST. BRIGID'S COLLEGE. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh pictured at Saturday's End of Summer Festival in St. Brigid's College. Included from left are Micky Wilson, DJ, Sean Carlin, GSAP, Ciara Ferguson, MLA, Mr. Sean McKay, acting principal, St. Brigid's College, Councillor Amanda Clarke, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Councillor Pat Murphy. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Gill brothers - Eoin and Aodhan having fun on one of the rides at Saturday's Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

DUCK CATCHING!. . . .Brother and sister Theo and Ria catching some ducks during Saturday's GSAP End of Summer Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

