A host of activities for all ages was organised for the event, along with live music and a barbecue.
The ‘Heart of Our Community’ event was an inter-generational festival fun-day, and all ages joined the city and district’s Mayor, Ruairí McHugh at the event.
Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Posinig for a picture are the Friels - Martina, Chloe, Sienna and baby Leon.
2. END OF SUMMER FESTIVAL IN ST. BRIGID'S COLLEGE. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured at Saturday's End of Summer Festival in St. Brigid's College. Included from left are Micky Wilson, DJ, Sean Carlin, GSAP, Ciara Ferguson, MLA, Mr. Sean McKay, acting principal, St. Brigid's College, Councillor Amanda Clarke, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Councillor Pat Murphy. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. The Gill brothers - Eoin and Aodhan having fun on one of the rides at Saturday's Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. DUCK CATCHING!. . . .Brother and sister Theo and Ria catching some ducks during Saturday's GSAP End of Summer Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
