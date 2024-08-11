27 great pictures from Derry's Féile in the Park at Pilot's Row 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Aug 2024, 11:28 GMT
The sun was shining as Pilot’s Row hosted Derry’s Féile in the Park on Saturday with a whole host of fun activities on offer for all ages.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Lucas and Katie was their hands after fun at the Kidzfarm during the Derry Feile 24's Party in the Park at Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

PARTY IN THE PARK!. . . .Fun and frolics at Saturday's Derry Feile 24 Party in the Park at Pilot's Row. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Fun at Féile in the Park.

Fun at Féile in the Park in Derry.

