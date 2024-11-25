Several thousand families lined the streets of the city centre for the parade that included Christmas themed mobile installations from LUXe, Pantomine characters and local dance groups.

The event climaxed in pyrotechnics and the giant 60 foot tree being lit in Guildhall Square, along with the other 40 foot trees erected in Ebrington Square and Harbour Square also being illuminated for the festive season.

Mayor Barr thanked all those who braved the cold conditions to support the event to get an up close look at the parade and walkabout characters that included an Ice King and Snow Queen and Bouncing Elves.

“What a magical moment it was to see our city lit up for the first time for Christmas in front of thousands of people,” said Mayor Barr.

“The atmosphere was electric and the procession format gave everyone a chance to see Santa Claus and the beautiful mobile installations and dancers,” she said.

“Derry is looking resplendent and ready for Christmas - congratulations to Council’s Maintenance and Electrical departments who have put in a mammoth effort to set up the decorations and lights around the city centre and our Festivals and Events team and all their partners for coordinating an unforgettable event.”

Derry City & Strabane District Council are hosting a cvaried programme of Christmas events for 2024, and people can see what else is coming up at derrystrabane.com/Christmas.

You can support and follow Council's support local campaign by using the hashtag #GiftLocal on social media posts.

Photos by George Sweeney, Derry Journal and Derry City and Strabane District Council. Video by Jack Tibbetts, Derry Journal.

1 . Santa greets children at the Derry Magical Christmas procession on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Santa greets children at the Derry Magical Christmas procession on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and Santa with children at the Derry Magical Christmas procession on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and Santa with children at the Derry Magical Christmas procession on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . The magical scene in Guildhall Square on Friday night as the Christmas Tree is switched on. The magical scene in Guildhall Square on Friday night as the Christmas Tree is switched on. Photo: DCSDC Photo Sales