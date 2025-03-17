59 great pictures from Derry's St Patrick's Day parade and events 2025

By George Sweeney
Published 17th Mar 2025, 18:35 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
Scenes from Derry’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city this year.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

1. The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers at the St Patrick’s Day parade, in Derry, on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade, led by Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes its way towards the city centre on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

4. The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade, led by Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes its way towards the city centre on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade, led by Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes its way towards the city centre on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice