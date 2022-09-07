All roads lead to St. Brigid's end-of- summer festival

Included from left are Gerry McMonagle, Vice Principal, St. Brigid’s College, Rory McParland, manager, GSAP, Peter McDonald, Chair, GSAP, Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive, Tina Doolin, Community. Support Officer, Sharon Jones, Aspire Programme Officer and Rose McCrossan, Community Development Manager, GSAP. Missing from photo is Chris McDonagh, Project Development Manager. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The ‘Heart of Our Community’ event is an intergenerational festival fun-day, encouraging all ages to come along and experience and share good times together. The event is funded by the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund.

This year’s Festival will provide an enjoyable family experience, with activities ranging from Carousel Rides, Bouncy Castles, Obstacle Course, Last Man Standing Wipe Out, Football Darts, Balloon Modelling, Kidz Farm and much more.

There will also be live music/entertainment throughout the day as well as a BBQ, tea and coffee stall and a raffle – all within the grounds of the local college.

Speaking at Tuesday’s launch at St Brigid’s College, Peter McDonnell, Chair, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership appealed for a great turnout on Saturday.

"The Friends of St. Brigid’s Association is a community organisation set up in 2013 to encourage people of all ages within the Greater Shantallow Area to engage in the life of St Brigid’s College and the wider community. It also aims to help raise the confidence and aspiration of children and young people by developing and inspiring civic values and encouraging voluntary and community activity.

"This festival is only possible by funding from the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund and will offer an opportunity for all ages to come together again, after two years absence because of Covid, to enjoy the events, share in the fun and take pride in the Outer North Area and the strong sense of community it embodies.

"We believe the weather is to be good so I’m hoping we can end this summer on a high note with everyone having some fun and enjoying the barbecue. I’m also delighted to say we will have our Mayor Sandra Duffy in attendance," said Mr. McDonnell.

Also encouraging a good turnout for the event, the Mayor Sandra Duffy added: "I’m really looking forward to the End of Summer Festival this weekend.

"I’d encourage as many people as possible to come along to St Brigid’s College and enjoy the wide range of entertainment, activities and refreshments that have been arranged. It’s a great chance for the community to come together for a day of fun and craic and I can’t wait to join them."