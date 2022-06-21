'Anti-community element' blamed for vandalism that forces park to close

A local councillor has blamed 'a very small anti-community element' for a second vandalism attack at the Strathfoyle Play Park in just weeks.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming has appealed for attacks on the park to stop immediately.

“Sadly there has been a second attack on the play park, resulting in the park having to close until repairs can be carried out. This is an intolerable situation.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vandals have attacked Strathfoyle Play Park again.

“It took many years to get this play park opened and it provides a great facility for local families. The last thing we want to see is it being targeted by a very small anti-community element.