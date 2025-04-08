Bridal Hair: The Heart of a Perfect Wedding Look - Hair to Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a hairdresser who has had the pleasure of working with countless brides over the years, one thing I’ve learned is that bridal hair isn’t just about creating a beautiful style—it’s about enhancing the overall look. Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life, and your hair is an essential part of the overall look and feel of the occasion. It’s not just about looking pretty; it’s about feeling like the best version of yourself.

Bridal hair is often a reflection of a bride’s personality, her sense of style, and the theme of her wedding. Whether it’s an elegant updo, soft curls, a sleek ponytail, or boho waves, the right hairstyle can tie the entire look together. I always encourage brides to think beyond just the dress when considering their hair. The perfect hairstyle complements the dress, the make-up, and even the flowers. It’s about blending it all together to create a picture that is as timeless as the moment itself.

Before the big day, I always have a trial session with the bride. This is one of the most important steps in ensuring that the ‘day-of’ hairstyling goes smoothly. We try out different looks, talk about what works for her face shape, dress, and even the overall vibe she wants for the day. Filled with ideas we always tailor them to suit the bride’s hair type, lifestyle, and comfort level. The goal is to create something that not only looks stunning but also feels comfortable and holds up throughout the day.

One of the biggest challenges in bridal hair is creating a look that lasts. Wedding days can be long, filled with dancing, eating, and lots of emotional moments. It’s important that the hair can withstand it all, so I always recommend using high-quality products that provide both hold and flexibility. I also advise my brides to consider their hair texture—those with fine hair may need more volume, while those with thicker hair may need something that can control the fullness and keep things sleek.

Another consideration is the veil. Brides often have a specific vision for their veil, whether it’s something subtle or a dramatic addition. The placement of the veil can drastically change the look of a hairstyle, so it’s important to incorporate it into the overall design during the trial session. Some brides prefer a low, classic chignon that can hold the veil securely, while others may want it to be part of a flowing, romantic hairstyle.

Bridal hair should reflect the bride’s personality and the tone of the wedding, but it should also be something she can enjoy all day. There’s nothing quite like seeing a bride look in the mirror, knowing she feels absolutely beautiful and confident as she walks down the aisle. As a hairstylist, that’s one of the most rewarding moments I can experience. Because at the end of the day, bridal hair isn’t just about the style – it’s about making a bride feel like she’s exactly where she’s meant to be, in the most magical moment of her life.