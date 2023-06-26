Derry’s festival of circus, art and music, Carnival of Colours, is back!

The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue, joined performers and youth circus artists to launch the event, which will be taking over the city centre on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

The programme is jam-packed with circus treats featuring the very best of International Street Theatre, IYSC’s own walkabout characters and performances, circus workshops, an exciting programme of music from the Nerve Centre, and much more.

The headline shows will include trapeze, acrobatics, Cyr Wheel, juggling, the biggest unicycle you’ll ever see, clowning, comedy, physical theatre and some crazy dance moves thrown in for good measure!

Picture Martin McKeown. 23.06.23

Acts will include Simple Cypher, Simon Llewellyn, Frankie Magilligan, Mc Fois and Doris & Mabel. Incredible local artists will also be showcasing their talent and bringing a weekend of pure joy to the people of the North-West and visitors to the city.

IYSC will also host The Curious Cabaret at the Nerve Centre on Saturday night as part of the event programme. This adults-only event will involve circus and comedy performances followed by music and dancing.

The daytime festival will be taking place between the Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place, Foyle Embankment and the Peace Garden, running from 1-6pm each day.

The Mayor, Councillor Logue, said: “It’s great to see the Carnival of Colours back for another year and taking over the city centre with all the fabulous vibrancy, comedy and entertainment that it always offers.

"The programme looks amazing, and with lots of characters and acts to see there will be plenty to make you laugh, and plenty to thrill you as well with some circus skills.

"I’d encourage everyone to check out the programme and get yourselves up to the city centre on July 1 and July 2 - you never know what you might see! Well done to In Your Space Circus and everyone involved in the delivery of this fantastic event.”

The festival is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Arts and Business NI.

Local businesses including Allstate NI, Joe Jackson’s Ice Cream, Guapo Fresh Mexican, The Sandwich Company and Holiday Inn Express and are also supporting the event.

In addition, several local cafes and restaurants are generously feeding and watering artists and volunteers. Local support has proven to be a great help this year as the public funding situation worsens for local arts and community organisations.

Audiences can show their support by donating via IYSC’s online giving platform.

Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Carnival of Colours to the City Centre again in 2023. We greatly appreciate the support of our funders and the general public in welcoming our work to take over the City.

"We aim to ensure that the 2023 Carnival of Colours is a celebration of the city, of our artists and participants, of circus, and of our wonderful audiences.

"We are confident that there is something in the programme for everyone and that it will give families a lovely opportunity to spend some quality time together!”