Do you wanna build a snowman? 31 brilliant photos of Derry Journal readers' creations
We all know Derry and Donegal has no shortage of artistic talent and people of all ages have been out getting creative or just enjoying themselves in the snow.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
1. snow a24.jpg
Lola with her two buddies. Photo: Sinead Downey. Photo: Sinead Downey
2. snow 11 (2).jpg
Boys having snowball fun in St. Columbs Park. Taken by Yvonne Strawbridge. Photo: Yvonne Strawbridge
3. snow a20.jpg
Chilli & Frosty the snowmen. Photo: Ann McLaughlin. Photo: Ann McLaughlin
4. snow a11 (2).jpg
Meet Snowy the Snowman. Photo: Orla Ó hÉilí Photo: Orla Ó hÉilí