Do you wanna build a snowman? 31 brilliant photos of Derry Journal readers' creations

We all know Derry and Donegal has no shortage of artistic talent and people of all ages have been out getting creative or just enjoying themselves in the snow.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT

Lola with her two buddies. Photo: Sinead Downey.

Lola with her two buddies. Photo: Sinead Downey.

Boys having snowball fun in St. Columbs Park. Taken by Yvonne Strawbridge.

Boys having snowball fun in St. Columbs Park. Taken by Yvonne Strawbridge.

Chilli & Frosty the snowmen. Photo: Ann McLaughlin.

Chilli & Frosty the snowmen. Photo: Ann McLaughlin.

Meet Snowy the Snowman. Photo: Orla Ó hÉilí

Meet Snowy the Snowman. Photo: Orla Ó hÉilí

