Millie and Hallie Williamson pictured with Santa at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 81

Galliagh Community Centre's Christmas Craft Fair in Derry

Galliagh Community Centre has hosted its first Christmas Craft Fair since opening earlier this year.

By Brendan McDaid
1 hour ago

Santa put in a special appearance and was joined by stallholders and visitors for the festive occasion.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Ann McKeever (left) with Jane Breslin, Kayleigh Breslin, Cael, Quinn and Lenny at her stall at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 74

Ann McKeever (left) with Jane Breslin, Kayleigh Breslin, Cael, Quinn and Lenny at her stall at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 74

Photo: George Sweeney

Ami Watson and her stall at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 73

Ami Watson and her stall at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 73

Photo: George Sweeney

Santa and his helpers at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 80

Santa and his helpers at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 80

Photo: George Sweeney

Karen O'Doherty, Ruth Johnson, Aaron, John and Jessica pictured at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 82

Karen O’Doherty, Ruth Johnson, Aaron, John and Jessica pictured at the Christmas Craft Fair held in the Galliagh Community Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 82

Photo: George Sweeney

