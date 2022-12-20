Festive scenes from the Christmas fair organised by Galliagh Community Response at the Pio Centre beside St Joseph’s Church in Galliagh.
As well as a host of festive characters including Santa and the Grinch turning up, there was also singing from CALMS choir and a host of stalls offering homemade goods.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Santa, his helpers and the Galliagh Grinch were at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday afternoon, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 90
Santa, his helpers and the Galliagh Grinch were at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday afternoon, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 90
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Posing for a picture with Santa at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 88
Posing for a picture with Santa at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 88
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Colly McLaughlin with his daughter Faela at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 85
Colly McLaughlin with his daughter Faela at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 85
Photo: George Sweeney
4. One of the many stalls at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 87
One of the many stalls at the Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre on Saturday, in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 87
Photo: George Sweeney