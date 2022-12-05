News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
IT’S CHRISTMAS!!!!!. . . . .A section of the parents, children, Gasyard Feile ,and Surestart Edenballymore staff pictured at the ‘Christmas Photos and Rhymetime Christmas Extravaganza at the Bishop Street Community Centre on Friday last. The event was A Streets Alive project funded by Urban Villages and the organisers issued a special thanks to SureStart, Bishop Street Youth Club and The Balloon Room for the success of the event. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICTURES: Derry Féile Christmas rhymetime extravaganza

Families gathered at Bishop Street Community Centre over the weekend to see Santa and take part in the Christmas Rhymetime Extravaganza.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

1. Staff from Surestart (Edenballymore) pictured at Friday’s event.

Staff from Surestart (Edenballymore) pictured at Friday’s event.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

2. Parents, children, Gasyard Feile,and Surestart Edenballymore staff taking part in Friday’s fun activities at the Christmas Photos and Rhymetime Christmas Extravaganza at the Bishop Street Community Centre.

Parents, children, Gasyard Feile,and Surestart Edenballymore staff taking part in Friday’s fun activities at the Christmas Photos and Rhymetime Christmas Extravaganza at the Bishop Street Community Centre.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

3. Great fun at Friday’s Gasyard Feile event at the Bishop Street Community Centre.

Great fun at Friday’s Gasyard Feile event at the Bishop Street Community Centre.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

4. Surestart’s Patricia Davidson getting all involved in Friday’s activities.

Surestart’s Patricia Davidson getting all involved in Friday’s activities.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2