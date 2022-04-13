Walled City Passion: Countdown on to live performance of Easter story in Derry city centre

Local school children filming a music video that will be featured in Walled City Passion this Easter.

The live performances, at 12.30pm and 4.30pm daily, are the highlight of a new family-friendly festival running from Thursday-Saturday, April 14-16.

This unique, multi-platform drama explores how a violent incident at a Peace Festival in Derry threatens to throw not just the city, but the world, into turmoil.

The live streamed action takes place against the backdrop of the city’s historic walls and will be broadcast via a huge screen to audiences in Guildhall Square. The 4.30 pm Good Friday performance will be streamed on the RTÉ and BBC players, and RTÉ One will televise a one-hour special at 10.30 on Easter Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walled City Passion is written by renowned Londonderry playwright, Jonathan Burgess. It will be live directed by double-IFTA award winner, Paul McKay, who says RTÉ and BBC coverage of the event will provide an amazing opportunity to showcase the city to a national and international audience.

Archdeacon Robert Miller, who had the idea for the project while celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination, says, “This cross-community festival can be an economic driver for the city and region. It’s a way of supporting our local arts sector who’ve struggled through two years of the pandemic.”