Family fun at Bishop Street and Fountain

This Saturday will see the interface wall between Bishop Street and The Fountain come alive for family fun.

The event, which will take place between 12noon and 4pm, runs parallel to the Roaring Meg Festival, which will take place on the historic walls. There will be a range of activities on offer on the day, including bouncy castles and In Your Space Circus. This is a free event for all the family to enjoy. It is co-ordinated and delivered by BBI Peace Walls Project and is part of the ongoing work they carry out between residents of The Fountain, Bishop Street and Bogside areas. Said a spokesperson: “The aim of events like this is to boost community spirit and bring together residents from around the area. For many years now the Peace Walls Project has transformed this space for events like the Spring Festival and Winter Market, with the aim of transforming an area that has historically been a hotspot for antisocial behaviour into a shared space where all cultures and traditions can come together for positive community events, that benefit the wider area and the city.”