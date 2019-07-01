FDST team take on ‘Hard as Oak’

A lot of aching muscles were soothed last week as Team Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, which included staff, parents and even grandparents, celebrated another ‘Hard As Oak’ Challenge at the Burntollet course.

An increased turnout on last year saw over around 50 from the Trust taking part in the gruelling 2km course but ‘a great day’s craic’ with the buzzword as most completed the circuit in under an hour.

There was team bonding as parents, grandparents, staff and the young people helped each other through the many trials that included the likes of the Mud Mounts, Jean Lyons Jump, Windbush Walk, Criss Cross, Walled City, Trench Food, Balance Betty, Ropey Pull, Gorge-out George, Flipper, Barberella, Tyre Squeeze, Tunneller and many water dunks!

Christopher Cooper, FDST Manager, on finishing the course said he was delighted everyone completed but most of all, had fun. “This was all about fun for everyone today and that’s what we had – a great day’s craic! Everyone mucked in and helped everyone else if they got into trouble at the various obstacles. We are wet, mucked to the eyeballs, tired, weary but most of all – happy that we all did it today – great credit to ‘Team FDST. A big thank you to the ‘Hard as Oak’ staff who went out of their way today to help get us through the course. Gratitude also to the St. John Ambulance guys who were brilliant.”

Parent Billy Duddy, who completed the 2 kilometres with daughter Laura also paid tribute to the organization of Sunday’s event.

“This was a great day out for everyone who took part. Credit must go to the organisers for a well-run event. The help we got from the volunteers was superb with an emphasis on safety at all times. Laura had a ball and, though I’m very sore, for a pensioner I did alright.” A shower and some well earned food was the order of the day at the end of the event with all vowing to be back next year and do it all again!