Feel the rhythm, check the rhyme with the FREAKeasy

Feel the rhythm, check the rhyme with Diana Ross and Tina Turner at The Playhouse!

Filled with groovy beats, The Playhouse FREAKeasy will transport you back to Studio 54 and the 1970s from FridayMay 4 to Sunday 6 for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2018.

Influenced by the underground disco era heyday, The Playhouse FREAKeasy will feature Chicago disco queen Gloria Miller fronting as Diana Ross and Motown’s greatest madam Marlene Hill as Tina Turner.

“In 1977, a theatre in New York was transformed into a nightclub called Studio 54,” producer Kieran Griffiths said.

“And now The Playhouse theatre will transform into a chic and funky night of disco, travelling from the sensual, dramatic mid-tempo of Ross and Turner’s Supreme days, bursting into her legendary up-tempo disco tunes for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2018. With Chicago disco queen Gloria Miller fronting as Diana Ross and Motown’s greatest madam Marlene Hill as Tina Turner, you’re in for a hot Disco inferno!”

With a prize for the best costume every night, The Playhouse FREAKeasy will come to The Playhouse Friday, May 4 to Sunday 6.

Tickets are £5 at the door, or a £10 freakin’ special including entry, a colourful wig and a house cocktail.