Festive fun this weekend at annual Peace Walls Christmas market

The Peace Walls annual Christmas Market returns this Saturday, with festive fun for the whole family.

Bishop Street and the Fountain will become the focus for festive fun this Saturday, December 9 from 10.00am to 9.00pm.

The event is funded by the International Fund for Ireland, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Urban Villages.

The Peace Walls Project will deliver their annual Christmas Market from 10.00am to 9.00pm, with Santa’s Magical Reindeer Garden which will be open from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

The Christmas market will be held in the community marquee on Bishop Street.

Now in its fourth year, the Christmas Market will this year have up to 20 crafters selling their festive goods.

There will be top class entertainment throughout the day in the marquee on Bishop Street, including brass bands and community choirs.

A group of 20 residents from the 20 The Fountain and Bishop Street will also have a stall at the market.

Residents have met weekly since September as part of a cross-community craft group to make goods to sell at this Saturday’s market.

A spokesperson for the Peace Walls Project said: “From 3.00pm to 7.00pm you can start your journey around Santa’s Magical Reindeer Garden to write your letter to Santa, post your letter in Santa’s postbox and get a picture with Santa on his Sleigh.

“The Market and Reindeer trail hope to unite the communities of the area for festive fun whilst transforming the interface area into a city centre event space for everyone to enjoy!

“There will also be an animal petting farm, with reindeer and pigmy goats.

“Why not come along and enjoy festive entertainment and do some Christmas shopping at the wide variety of craft stalls.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TriaxNeighbourhoodPartnership/