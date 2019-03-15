Final preparations at Enagh Youth Forum for St Patrick’s Day

Members of Enagh Youth Forum were busy today making the final preparations for this year’s ‘massive’ St Patrick’s Day parade and Spring Carnival celebration.

It has been all hands on deck as the group – who are participating for the first time this year – work on designing their own speech bubbles, costumes and other amazing props for this year’s parade through the city centre.

Youth empowerment workshops at Enagh Youth Forum – including developing slogans such as ‘Our Voice Matters’ and ‘Champions for Change’ – have ensured that the voices of young people will be promoted through attendance at this year’s parade – taking place during ‘Youth 19’ – a year dedicated to young people in the North West.

Youth support worker Eamonn O’Donnell, who is co-ordinating preparations at Enagh Youth Forum for this year’s parade, said: “It has been great to see the participation, enthusiasm and support of people of all ages and right across the Strathfoyle area ahead of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

“So many people have spent time planning costumes and participating in workshops, making props and rehearsing routines.”

Enagh Youth Forum has created a ‘campaigning’ theme running through their wonderful collection of outfits & props for the St Patrick’s Day parade. This is about making the voices of young people heard.

“It has been brilliant to see the locally produced props take shape and evolve into the finished product for the upcoming parade,” said Eamonn.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say a very special thanks to everyone involved in the background – and who have supported this fantastic project.

“A special thanks must also go to all of the young people taking part themselves – as every single one of them has done such a great job!

“We’re getting excited now to be completing the props. It’s also great to see young people in the lead – and we hope to bring added colour and spectacle to this year’s massive St Patrick’s Day parade!”

Jim Collins from North West Carnival Initiative, who are responsible for the delivery of this year’s parade, added: “The North West Carnival Initiative are delighted to have new groups taking part for the first time this year, not least Enagh Youth Forum!

“Indeed, this is especially important given the theme of Tir na Og / Land of Youth for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade – and that it will be taking place during ‘Youth 19’ – a celebration of young people from throughout our city and district.”

This year’s St Patrick’s Day Tir na nÓg Spring Carnival Parade will leave Bishop Street at 2pm.

Famed for their fantastical and flamboyant carnival parades, the North West Carnival Initiative has stepped into Tir na nÓg for this year’s Spring Carnival parade in celebration of 2019 as Council’s ‘Year of Youth.’ NWCI is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council & Arts Council of Northern Ireland. Full details of the Spring Carnival programme are available at www.derrystrabane.com/springcarnival. For further information on events during Youth 19 visit youth19.com