Finalists announced for 2018 Derry Journal People of the Year awards

The finalists for the 2018 Derry Journal People of the Year awards have been revealed.

This year's award ceremony will take place on Friday September 7 in the Everglades Hotel.

For more information visit the Derry Journal People of the Year awards homepage.

The Finalists:

The Bogside Artists

Sinead Crossan

Margaret Kelly

Pat Henderson

Acoustronic

Ava Canney

Cora Harkin

St Cecilia’s College Digital Leaders

Amber Harkin

Francie Coyle

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, NWMF

La Dolce Vita Project Administration, Fundraising & Finance Team

Diana Parker, NICHS

La Dolce Vita Project, Counsellors Team (Gwen Miller, Kathleen McGonigle, Fuzlin Coyle, Joseph

Bradley)

Hugh Kennedy, NSPCC

Sean Gallagher

Childline Foyle (Dorothy Breslin, Roslyn Farr, Rosemary Devine, Catherine McIvor)

Edelle Irwin, The T1 Club, Children’s Diabetes Group

Daniel Callaghan, Listening Ear, La Dolce Vita Project

Live To Learn Project, HURT

Laura Murphy, Kinship Care

Eoin McBride

Time Out Team (West), Extern

Aisling Conaty, St Cecilia’s College

Donna-Maria Logue, La Dolce Vita Project

Clare Melaugh, St Mary’s College

Liam Craig, NWRC

Maria Magee, Palliative Care, Macmillan

Elaine McCloskey, First Holy Communion, Derry

Robert O’Brien, MetaCompliance

Kevin Daly, Dungloe Bar & Tracy’s Bar

Philip Johnson

Kevin Morrison

Megan Frazer

Marcus Christie

Gary Kennedy

Seamus Breslin, History from Headstones

Brook Hall Estate

Mark Hoynes

Alexandra Johnston