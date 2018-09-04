Finalists announced for 2018 Derry Journal People of the Year awards

The finalists for the 2018 Derry Journal People of the Year awards have been revealed.
This year's award ceremony will take place on Friday September 7 in the Everglades Hotel.
For more information visit the Derry Journal People of the Year awards homepage.
The Finalists:
The Bogside Artists
Sinead Crossan
Margaret Kelly
Pat Henderson
Acoustronic
Ava Canney
Cora Harkin
St Cecilia’s College Digital Leaders
Amber Harkin
Francie Coyle
Lilian Seenoi-Barr, NWMF
La Dolce Vita Project Administration, Fundraising & Finance Team
Diana Parker, NICHS
La Dolce Vita Project, Counsellors Team (Gwen Miller, Kathleen McGonigle, Fuzlin Coyle, Joseph
Bradley)
Hugh Kennedy, NSPCC
Sean Gallagher
Childline Foyle (Dorothy Breslin, Roslyn Farr, Rosemary Devine, Catherine McIvor)
Edelle Irwin, The T1 Club, Children’s Diabetes Group
Daniel Callaghan, Listening Ear, La Dolce Vita Project
Live To Learn Project, HURT
Laura Murphy, Kinship Care
Eoin McBride
Time Out Team (West), Extern
Aisling Conaty, St Cecilia’s College
Donna-Maria Logue, La Dolce Vita Project
Clare Melaugh, St Mary’s College
Liam Craig, NWRC
Maria Magee, Palliative Care, Macmillan
Elaine McCloskey, First Holy Communion, Derry
Robert O’Brien, MetaCompliance
Kevin Daly, Dungloe Bar & Tracy’s Bar
Philip Johnson
Kevin Morrison
Megan Frazer
Marcus Christie
Gary Kennedy
Seamus Breslin, History from Headstones
Brook Hall Estate
Mark Hoynes
Alexandra Johnston