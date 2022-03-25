11 Derry bars with a beer garden

The ‘Journal’ has comprised a list of bars in Derry with beer gardens or seating areas outside.
Let’s just hope that the sun stays out long enough to enjoy it!
1.
Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Square, has seats outside where dogs are welcome to sit too. You can enjoy a bite to eat or have a cocktail or taste some beers. Ebrington is a hub of activity when the sun's out so it's great for people watching. DER2126GS - 118
2.
The once derelict area between the Harp Bar and the Dungloe Bar has now been transformed into a smoking area/beer garden which is fully seated and heated. There are often live singers and performers in this area too.
3.
Rosie Joe's in Upper Waterloo Street has outside seating and a great view of the street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 050
4.
The Rocking Chair is at the very top of Waterloo Street facing Butcher's Gate. They have a beer garden out the front as well as a spacious area out the back with soft seats and gorgeous views of the city.