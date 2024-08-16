4 . Berts Jazz Bar

Berts Jazz Bar in Belfast has a 4.7* rating from 969 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “The atmosphere and cuisine were perfectly matched. Recommendations by staff were ideal. They have an early jazz menu that is reasonably priced. The cocktails are around £13 which is good considering the selection and quality. But the jazz, the jazz is what you come for. It's spectacular!” | Google Maps