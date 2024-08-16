Northern Ireland is a beautiful location, which many choose to visit for a stay-cation, while others are lucky enough to live there.
There are plenty of amazing places to visit in Northern Ireland, including bars and restaurants, making it a difficult choice when choosing where to enjoy a meal.
Diners on restaurant review website OpenTable have spoken, and chosen their top restaurants in Northern Ireland based on the overall quality, food, service, ambience and value.
Here are 11 of the best-rated restaurants in Northern Ireland according to OpenTable reviews.
1. Saga Kitchen & Cellar
Saga Kitchen & Cellar in Belfast has a 4.8* rating from 23 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Beautiful place! Just stunning: simple, elegant and nicely hidden. Would recommend for lunch or dinner. Service was exceptional. Very delicious and fresh!” | Saga Kitchen & Cellar-Facebook
2. The Titanic Hotel Belfast
The Titanic Hotel in Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 273 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Fabulous afternoon tea. Staff were very friendly and attentive. Food was amazing. Highly recommend.” | The Titanic Hotel Belfast-Google
3. 3Cs Social Club
3Cs Social Club in Belfast has a 4.7* rating from 325 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Food was beautiful and staff were very friendly, definitely value for your money.” | 3Cs Social Club-Facebook
4. Berts Jazz Bar
Berts Jazz Bar in Belfast has a 4.7* rating from 969 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “The atmosphere and cuisine were perfectly matched. Recommendations by staff were ideal. They have an early jazz menu that is reasonably priced. The cocktails are around £13 which is good considering the selection and quality. But the jazz, the jazz is what you come for. It's spectacular!” | Google Maps
