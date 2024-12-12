Italian food is one of the most beloved global cuisines.
Whether you’re a pizza or a pasta person, there are many amazing Italian eateries located across the UK which are highly recommended by food experts and diners.
Here is our list of the 17 best Italian restaurants to visit across the country.
1. Bibis Italianissimo, Leeds
This Leeds restaurant celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this year. Nothing short of glamorous, the 20s-style venue serves a wide range of Italian dishes and classic cocktails, with a vibrant atmosphere. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Ave Mario, London
Ave Mario is a highly recommended Italian restaurant located in Covent Garden. The restaurant has received praise for its food, atmosphere and overall experience. | TripAdvisor
3. Don Giovanni’s, Bristol
TripAdvisor reviewers have claimed that Don Giovanni’s is the best Italian restaurant that Bristol has to offer. The restaurant is so highly recommended that some diners have travelled to Bristol just to dine in Don Giovanni’s. | TripAdvisor
4. Ristorante Massimo, Portsmouth
Ristorante Massimo is said to be a hidden gem in Portsmouth hospitality scene. The Italian restaurant has received praise for its cosy atmosphere, delicious dishes and exceptional service. | TripAdvisor-BuyFromPaul
