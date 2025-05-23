19 great pictures from a wee night on the tiles in Derry back in May 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd May 2025, 08:40 BST
Pictured are people enjoying a night out at Da Vinci’s, The Carriag and Mandarin Palace 20 years ago back in May 2005.

Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.

Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005.

1. Out Last Night May 2005 (3).jpg

Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005.

2. (C) by Vivitar User

Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Exif-JPEG-422 : Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005.

3. (C) by Vivitar User

Exif-JPEG-422 : Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Exif-JPEG-422 : Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005.

4. (C) by Vivitar User

Exif-JPEG-422 : Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice