Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Out Last Night May 2005 (3).jpg
Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
2. (C) by Vivitar User
Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
3. (C) by Vivitar User
Exif-JPEG-422 : Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
4. (C) by Vivitar User
Exif-JPEG-422 : Pictured are people out in town 20 years ago back in May 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.