24 photographs – Colourful characters create creepy carnival atmosphere during Derry Hallowe’en parade

Over 30,000 people travelled into the city to view the amazing performers and fireworks display, bringing to 100,000-plus the amount of people who enjoyed the best Hallowe’en festival in the world.
Here is a selection of pictures form the spectacular event.
1. Triax took part in the Derry Halloween carnival parade, through the city centre, on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 073
2. The ever popular Spark! perform at the Halloween carnival parade ‘On the Ninth Wave’ on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 093
3. The ever popular Spark! perform at the Halloween carnival parade ‘On the Ninth Wave’ on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 092
4. Urban Shock dressed in costume for the big Halloween carnival parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 067
