24 photographs – Colourful characters create creepy carnival atmosphere during Derry Hallowe’en parade

Derry’s amazing Hallowe’en carnival returned in all its glory for the first time since 2019 on Monday evening.

By George Sweeney
3 minutes ago

Over 30,000 people travelled into the city to view the amazing performers and fireworks display, bringing to 100,000-plus the amount of people who enjoyed the best Hallowe’en festival in the world.

Here is a selection of pictures form the spectacular event.

1. Triax took part in the Derry Halloween carnival parade, through the city centre, on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 073

2. The ever popular Spark! perform at the Halloween carnival parade ‘On the Ninth Wave’ on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 093

3. The ever popular Spark! perform at the Halloween carnival parade ‘On the Ninth Wave’ on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 092

4. Urban Shock dressed in costume for the big Halloween carnival parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 067

