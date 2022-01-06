The Pickled Duck in Guildhall Square welcomes dogs in their outside area which is sheltered and heated. The cafe says, "Dogs are welcome as long as their owners behave themselves!" Picture by George Sweeney DER2050GS - 050

7 Dog friendly cafes in Derry

Whether getting a coffee after a walk or meeting friends for lunch, it’s always nice to bring your four legged friend along for the day.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:36 pm

These are Cafes in Derry that welcome dogs, some of them even provide dog treats!

Caffé Nero in the Crescent link welcome four legged friends both inside and outside. Picture by EHA Group

Brick & Feather Coffee on Great James' Street has a sheltered outdoor area and dog treats are available. Picture by Independent Derry

The Cafe in the Park welcome dogs and their owners in the outside sheltered seating area. Water bowls are provided outside. Photo by George Sweeney DER2120GS – 012

'Pupaccinos' are available for dogs in 9ine Hostages Coffee Company in Waterloo Street. DER2050GS - 048

