7 great pictures from Shantallow House pub in Derry back in 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
Pull up a stool for yourself there as we rewind back 20 years ago when the Journal dropped into The Shantallow House on Racecourse Road and captured these images of staff and customers.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004.

1. Shantallow House in Derry back in 2004 (1).JPG

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004.

2. Shantallow House in Derry back in 2004 (6).JPG

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004.

3. Shantallow House in Derry back in 2004 (7).JPG

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004.

4. Shantallow House in Derry back in 2004 (2).JPG

People pictured in Shantallow House back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

