9 Derry bars with a beer garden

The ‘Journal’ has comprised a list of bars in Derry with beer gardens or seating areas outside.
Let’s just hope that the sun stays out long enough to enjoy it!
1.
Walled City Brewery, Ebrington Square, has seats outside where dogs are welcome to sit too. You can enjoy a bite to eat or have a cocktail or taste some beers. Ebrington is a hub of activity when the sun's out so it's great for people watching. DER2126GS - 118
2.
The once derelict area between the Harp Bar and the Dungloe Bar has now been transformed into a smoking area/beer garden which is fully seated and heated. There are often live singers and performers in this area too.
3.
Rosie Joe's in Upper Waterloo Street has outside seating and a great view of the street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 050
4.
Peadar's and The Gweedore Bar have an outside area on Waterloo Street to sit and relax with a chilled one. Close to William's Street, there are plenty of takeaways nearby too.. DER2134GS – 036