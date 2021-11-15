'Artis by Phelim O'Hagan' to open at Soda & Starch in Derry's Craft Village

Chefs Phelim O’Hagan and Ray Moran.

Chefs Phelim O’Hagan and Ray Moran have teamed up on the new venture which will be situated adjacent to its four-year-old sister establishment.

'Artis' (Latin for Craft), will offer a new high end dining experience in the Craft Village, say the duo, who are gearing up to raise the gastronomical bar when it opens its doors on November 26.

It will occupy the interior site of the already critically acclaimed Soda & Starch venue.

Chef and Business Owner Ray said: “Soda & Starch has generated a reputation for providing a seasonal menu for every palate and over lockdown it evolved into an outdoor offering that drew visitors from near and far. The outdoor dining experience will continue to be available between St Patrick’s Day and Halloween and it is also available for private bookings.

“We are now complementing that offering by opening Artis by Phelim O’Hagan which we see transforming the interior of this venue into an autonomous food destination for those in search of exceptional food.

“I am delighted to work with Phelim on this adventure having enjoyed watching his career mature to make him one of the best in the industry today.”

Head Chef and Great British Menu Chef Phelim added: “It is with pleasure, after all these years, to put my name to a restaurant in my hometown and work with Ray again.

“Ray has been a mentor and a solid influence in my career and I know, together, we have created something magical for those with a penchant for good food.

“We are confident Artis is going to leave a mark on the food trail here and make Derry a contender for one of the UK’s greatest places to dine in.

“Artis is a true celebration of the best quality local Irish ingredients; cooked using both traditional and modern techniques. It will offer an exceptionally high-quality service, providing an experience for all the senses. We look forward to welcoming our customers on November 26.

“The Craft Village in Derry has come alive over the last 12 months, providing an eclectic mix of artisan craft shops, cafes and restaurants. It is fast becoming a food destination”.

The restaurant will create an additional ten new jobs.

The two chefs first met when Phelim worked under Ray at Harry’s Restaurant, Bridgend.

The venue will offer an upscale experience to restaurant goers with mouth-watering dishes including the 'Locally Foraged Chanterelle Mushroom Risotto, Grilled Radicchio, Tirkeeran Cheese and Apple' and the succulent 'Stuffed Wild Irish Venison Saddle, Glazed Parsnip, Broccoli, Braised Shoulder and Barley Hot Pot'.