Ben & Jerry’s has launched two brand-new flavours

The new flavours include Bohemian Raspberry and Brookies & Cream Sundae

Proceeds from Bohemian Raspberry will go towards the Mercury Phoenix Trust

Iconic ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has announced the launch of two brand-new flavours, one of which will honour a legendary rock singer.

Launched on Thursday January 2, Ben & Jerry’s has released Bohemian Raspberry and Brookies & Cream Sundae, two brand-new flavours of its beloved ice cream tubs.

Fans of the legendary rock band Queen will be pleased to know that the flavour Bohemian Raspberry will honour the band, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic track Bohemian Rhapsody.

While the flavour will honour the band by name, proceeds from the tubs will also go towards the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity organisation that funds the global fight against AIDS.

The Mercury Phoenix Trust was launched following the death of Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury who sadly passed away from AIDS-related causes in 1991, at the age of 45.

Trustees of The Mercury Phoenix Trust include Freddie’s former bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as former manager Jim Beach and Freddie’s longtime friend and former fiance Mary Austin.

The flavour Bohemian Raspberry is a non-dairy ice cream, which includes brownies and raspberry swirls. Ben & Jerry’s have made a new and improved non-dairy recipe which is used in this flavour.

Joao Piva, Flavour Guru at Ben & Jerry’s said: “We first launched Bohemian Raspberry flavour back in 2007 after a fan reached out with the suggestion.

“We thought what could be more rock ‘n’ roll than bringing this partnership flavour back to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the world’s most loved songs, Bohemian Rhapsody! So grab your spoon and dig in – and we encourage your scoop doubling up as a microphone!”

The second flavour being launched alongside Bohemian Raspberry is the Brookies & Cream Sundae which combines fan-favourite ingredients including brownies and cookies.

The Brookies & Cream sundae is a creamy vanilla ice cream with brownie-style dough and golden cookie swirls. The ice cream is topped with chocolate whipped ice cream, sea salt chocolate swirls and white ampersand chunks.

Ben & Jerry’s Flavour Guru, Gabby Simmons, said of the Brookies & Cream Sundae: “Bakery mashups are the perfect sweet treat when you simply can’t choose between two of your favourites. And as you know, cookies & brownies are two of our absolute favourites, so it was a no brainer for us to combine the flavour combo with what we do best - ice cream!

“My favourite way to enjoy a tub of Brookies & Cream Sundae is to dig straight in but if you want to double down on your dessert moment, a fresh out of the oven brookie, topped with a scoop or two of Brookies & Cream Sundae is hard to beat! *Chef’s kiss*”

Ben & Jerry’s Brookies & Cream Sundae and Bohemian Raspberry will be available at a recommended retail price of £5.75 in supermarkets across the UK from Thursday, January 2.